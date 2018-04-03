Parent company of Daily Citizen adds to Ohio holdings

BOWLING GREEN – AIM Media Midwest, LLC announced on Monday it has acquired the publishing assets of The Sentinel Company, Inc. of Bowling Green in Ohio.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction, AIM announced that Karmen Concannon, publisher at the Sentinel-Tribune, will remain in her current position with AIM.

The publication and affiliated web-site included in the transaction are the daily newspaper serving Bowling Green and surrounding Wood County, the robust web site www.sent-trib.com, and a variety of other specialty and periodic publications.

“The Sentinel Company has long been one of the most respected and admired local publishing and media companies in the United States,” said Jeremy L. Halbreich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AIM Media Management.

“The Haswell family has owned and operated the Sentinel-Tribune for over 118 years with Karmen representing the fourth generation of family ownership and her parents, Tom and Kathy Haswell, representing the third generation,” said Halbreich. “Through our sale process, we have had the great pleasure and privilege of becoming acquainted with Karmen and her parents. We have great admiration for the entire family and we are very flattered to have this opportunity to become directly involved with their important, high-quality, local journalism operation,” he added.

“The Haswell family has demonstrated extraordinary commitment, support and leadership to the Bowling Green community and across Wood County throughout their four generations of ownership. It is our goal and strongest desire to continue this community service and we look forward to providing the guidance and direction necessary for this publication to engage its local audiences and to set the civic agenda and discourse in both online and print,” Halbreich added.

About AIM Media Midwest, LLC

AIM Media Midwest, LLC owns and operates 17 daily newspapers including the Urbana Daily Citizen, 15 weekly newspapers, affiliated web sites and a variety of related weekly and specialty publications in Ohio and West Virginia (one daily in Point Pleasant, West Virginia). The Company is an affiliate of AIM Media Texas, LLC and AIM Media Indiana, LLC and both entities are managed by AIM Media Management of Dallas, Texas where Halbreich serves as Chairman and CEO and Rick Starks serves as President and Chief Operating Officer.

The company focuses on local content across all forms of media including print, online and video.