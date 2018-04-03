Underwood to speak at Clark State

SPRINGFIELD – Clark State Community College’s 2018 Diversity Conference “Diversity in the Workplace” will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, April 13. The event will feature guest speaker Chuck Underwood, a pioneer in the field of generational study and business strategies.

“The purpose of the Diversity Conference is to provide businesses an opportunity to educate, train and explore possibilities that increase diversity awareness and inclusion within our communities and workplace,” said Crystal Jones, program coordinator and associate professor for the Management program at Clark State. “With the ongoing discussions of recruiting and retaining a multi-generational workforce, we decided that all businesses could benefit from the knowledge that Mr. Underwood shares during his presentation on generational strategies.”

Underwood is the founder/principal of Ohio-based generational consulting firm The Generational Imperative, Inc. His 2017 book, “America’s Generations in the Workplace, Marketplace, and Living Room” is a comprehensive presentation of generational business and personal-life dynamics.

Underwood will discuss generational workforce strategies: recruiting, onboarding, training, managing and retaining each generation of employees.

“This brief Keynote is designed to accurately introduce generational dynamics and workforce strategies, briefly explain the significant differences in workplace values and performance between the generations. It will give event participants a blueprint as to how their organizations can – and must – create a comprehensive, permanent and nimble culture of multigenerational diversity and strategies,” said Underwood, who serves more than 500 clients including Hewlett-Packard, Procter & Gamble, Coca Cola, Time Warner Cable, Macy’s, State Farm and the United States Military.

In addition, Underwood is the host of the PBS television mini-series America’s Generations with Chuck Underwood, the first such series in the history of national television. He underwent formal training in qualitative research methodology at The Burke Institute and conducts primary generational research for his clients and his own firm.

Clark State will offer an open forum for students from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 at the Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center. Friday morning will begin with a welcome from Clark State President Dr. Blondin followed by two breakout sessions on various topics surrounding diversity in the workplace.

Clark State Social Services Professor Carin Burr will present, “The One Right Answer” during lunch. The conference will close with a networking session where attendees can network with various community organizations.

Registration for the Diversity Conference, “Diversity in the Workplace” is open at http://conta.cc/2oRobDf.

Clark State will collaborate with the Ohio Diversity Council who will present, “Flipping the Script: Changing the Dialogue of Inclusion in Healthcare” from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. This event aims to engage in meaningful dialogue across the healthcare community on diversity and inclusion best practices, effective leadership strategies, educative and legislative issues and collaborative efforts. Through the sharing of best practices, collaboration and networking, the event aims to provide a deeper understanding and opportunity for addressing inequalities in the healthcare field.

“In a time of rising healthcare costs and stagnant healthcare outcomes, there is a unique opportunity to discuss the intersection of how conversations of diversity and inclusion impact the shape of healthcare decisions,” said Daniel Juday, director, Ohio Diversity Council.

The events will take place at the Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 South Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio.

