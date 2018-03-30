Urbana University signs 2 more CCP partner schools

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced its two newest College Credit Plus (CCP) partner schools – Cedarville High School (Cedar Cliff Local) and Ottawa-Glandorf High School. This brings the number of CCP partnerships to nearly 60 high schools in 16 counties helping high school students increase their success while decreasing college costs.

The CCP program at Urbana University provides high school students the opportunity to earn college credit while completing their high school program. High school students can earn college credit at Urbana University through courses on the Urbana University campus, online through Urbana University, or through courses at the high school taught by high school faculty who meet the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education requirements for teaching college level classes. CCP college credits can be applied directly toward a bachelor’s or an associate degree, making it possible to finish a degree faster and save money along the way.

Currently, Urbana University’s CCP program offers over 50 college courses taught by credentialed high school faculty.

Taking CCP courses through Urbana University is free. There are no costs for tuition, books or fees – and students in grades 7-12 are eligible to enroll in the program.

For more on the Urbana University CCP program, visit https://www.urbana.edu/admissions/college-credit-plus College Credit Plus | Urbana University.

