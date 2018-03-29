April 6 performance mixes music and math

SPRINGFIELD – Clark State Community College will welcome violinist and mathematician Dr. David Kung to the John Legend Theater for two free performances on Friday, April 6. Kung’s presentation marks the 3rd annual Spring Math Lectures provided through the Johns Hopkins University-Whiting School of Engineering and Clark State partnership.

Kung is a faculty member at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He has authored a variety of articles on topics in harmonic analysis and mathematics education and has received numerous teaching awards. He will present “Exploring the Connections between Math and Music.”

“This is a great opportunity for youth, educators and the community to discover the math of something we all love – music,” said Kanesha Scott, STEM programming manager for Clark State. “We are very excited to welcome David Kung to Springfield, Ohio, and grateful that he will perform during the morning and evening.”

Scott said during the evening performance, an award ceremony will be held to honor the highest achieving American Math Competition students from Clark County middle and high schools.

Math and music seem to come from different spheres, the sciences and the arts, yet they have much in common. Kung will explore these connections by examining the musical experience from a mathematical point of view.

Kung will address: What are auditory illusions and how do they work; How can math help us understand the structures beneath the surface of Bach’s canons and fugues; and why does a clarinet sound so much lower than its similarly sized cousin, the flute?

Kung brings these mathematical concepts to life with his engaging teaching style and live violin playing.

Both events are free thanks to generous sponsorship of Rosalyn Bullock in honor of her late husband Willis Bullock and attorney Daniel C. Harkins.

The 9:30 a.m. show is for students in grades 6 through 12, their parents, as well as music and math teachers from all schools. Seating is limited; an RSVP by Tuesday, April 4, is required.

The community event at 7 p.m. is for the general public; tickets are required for entry. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Reserve tickets and access further information at mathlectures2018.eventbrite.com. The John Legend Theater is located at 700 S. Limestone St. (use Clifton Avenue entrance) in downtown Springfield.

