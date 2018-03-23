Ohio News Briefs

Ohio doctors may now apply to recommend medical marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s medical board has begun accepting applications from doctors willing to recommend medical marijuana to patients once the state’s program is launched.

The State Medical Board of Ohio says eligible applicants must hold an active, unrestricted license as a medical doctor or doctor of osteopathic medicine.

Successful applicants must complete two hours of free continuing education on qualifying medical conditions, treating those conditions with medical marijuana and possible drug interactions.

The federal government prohibits doctors from prescribing medical marijuana. Ohio’s law instead allows people with one of 21 medical conditions that include cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and epilepsy, to buy and use marijuana with a doctor’s recommendation. The law doesn’t allow for smoking marijuana.

The law passed by the Legislature in 2016 requires medical marijuana to become available in September.

Ohio unemployment rates drops in February

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in February but remained higher than the national rate.

The state unemployment rate decreased from 4.7 percent in January and was lower than the 5.1 percent rate of February 2017.

The national rate was 4.1 percent in February, unchanged from January, and down from 4.7 percent in January 2017.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 13,400 jobs in February.

Job gains were reported in sectors that include educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; financial activities; other services; and trade transportation and utilities. Those gains exceeded losses in professional and business services and information.

Government employment in Ohio decreased by 300 jobs in February.

Police: Ohio teen killed while trying to sell cellphones

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who went to a vacant house in northeast Ohio to sell two cellphones has been fatally shot.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police say the teen and a 19-year-old man met two suspects Thursday night on the porch of the home after arranging the sale online, were robbed and the teen shot.

The teen died at a hospital.

No suspects have been arrested.

Appeals court declines to release Tamir Rice jury transcript

CLEVELAND (AP) — An appeals court has ruled against the Cleveland NAACP’s request to release the full transcript from the grand jury that declined to indict two white officers in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Cleveland.com reports the appeals court ruled unanimously Thursday the NAACP did not show it was entitled to copies of the transcript.

The court also criticized former Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty in its ruling, saying his decision to release certain parts of evidence showed to the grand jury was “inappropriate.”

McGinty has declined to respond.

Tamir, who was black, was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in 2014 when he was shot by Officer Timothy Loehmann.

Prosecutor: Man accused of biting trooper deemed competent

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says a man accused of biting off part of a State Highway Patrol trooper’s ear has been deemed competent to stand trial in Ohio.

Lorain County’s prosecutor said Thursday that doctors have determined 44-year-old Cornelius Carey Jr.’s condition has improved enough to enable him to assist in his defense.

Carey has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including assault and resisting arrest. His attorney has said Carey is a paranoid schizophrenic. The attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday.

The Jan. 11 confrontation occurred after Trooper Lance Deshuk spotted Carey in the middle of road near LaGrange, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

Authorities say Carey became confrontational, hit Deshuk in the face and then bit him before Deshuk managed to subdue him.