Register by April 9 to vote in May 8 Primary Election

The deadline to register to vote or to update registration info for the May 8 Primary Election is April 9. Those wishing to register may do so until 9 p.m. April 9 at the Champaign County Board of Elections Office, Suite L-100 in the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

People also can register at any library or high school office. Other registration sites are the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the county Treasurer’s Office and the Department of Job and Family Services, all located at the county Community Center.

Absentee voting

Absentee ballots will available at the Board of Elections Office beginning April 10. Uniformed and Overseas Ballots will be ready by March 24.

If voting in person at the Board of Elections, go to the office and apply for a ballot April 10 through May 7 at the following days and times:

•8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 through Friday, April 13

•8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 16 through Friday, April 20

•8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 23 through May 27

•8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 30 through May 4

•8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5

•1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 6

•8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 7

If requesting a ballot by mail, the written request must be received by noon Saturday, May 5, and must include this information:

•Your name

•Your physical voting address

•Address to mail the ballot (if different than your voting address)

•Your birthdate

•ID information (Driver’s License number or last 4 of your SSN number or a copy of a utility bill or document showing your name & voting residence address)

•Your signature

•Date

•Phone Number (optional but handy in case of an omission)

Candidates list, absentee forms and information are available at www.electionsonthe.net/oh/champaign/

Visitors to the Board of Elections may park behind the Community Center and enter the south door.

For more information, call the board office at 937-484-1575.

http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/ElectH.pdf http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/ElectCV-.pdf

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Board of Education.

