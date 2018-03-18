Annual sale is money in the bag

Village of St. Paris Mayor Brenda Cook arranges a table of colorfully patterned bags and purses in preparation for the Old Bag Sale on Sunday at the Evans-Purk Fellowship Hall. The fund-raiser held its 13th annual event to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life – which is scheduled for Friday, May 18 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Leading up to Sunday’s event, the Old Bag Sale had raised $30,000 over 12 years.

Village of St. Paris Mayor Brenda Cook arranges a table of colorfully patterned bags and purses in preparation for the Old Bag Sale on Sunday at the Evans-Purk Fellowship Hall. The fund-raiser held its 13th annual event to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life – which is scheduled for Friday, May 18 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Leading up to Sunday’s event, the Old Bag Sale had raised $30,000 over 12 years. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_brendacook.jpg Village of St. Paris Mayor Brenda Cook arranges a table of colorfully patterned bags and purses in preparation for the Old Bag Sale on Sunday at the Evans-Purk Fellowship Hall. The fund-raiser held its 13th annual event to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life – which is scheduled for Friday, May 18 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Leading up to Sunday’s event, the Old Bag Sale had raised $30,000 over 12 years. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen