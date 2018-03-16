UU presents Six Sigma Green Belt Certification

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host its next Six Sigma Certification March 31-May 19, designed to enhance credentials and reinforce industry expertise.

The eight-week blended format Six Sigma-Green Belt Certification program provides participants with the skills to lead a Six Sigma Green Belt process improvement project team. Participants will learn the Six Sigma DMAIC methodology, as well as the role of a Green Belt project leader.

Six Sigma certification helps provide the knowledge and skills needed to gain a professional edge, dramatically improve productivity, and enhance organizational effectiveness. By earning a Green Belt, participants will maximize performance, earn the respect of colleagues, and get ahead in any industry.

Utilizing the IASSC body of knowledge, participants in the course will learn to:

Define project including goal identification and quantification of financial savings.

Understand and describe current state process.

Use basic statistical techniques to identify root cause.

Lead team through brainstorming and implementation of project solutions.

The hybrid course includes three weeks of onsite training held at Urbana University March 31, April 14 and May 19 from 10 a.m. – noon, followed five weeks of online training hosted April 7, 12, 28 and May 5 and 12.

The cost for the eight-week program is $1,500. For more information contact Bill Chan at bill.chan@urbana.edu or register today at http://bit.ly/2sJgZhF.

