Ohio News Briefs

Prosecutors: Wife charged in 2007 killing recently confessed

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman accused of killing her husband in Ohio in 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil confessed while being returned to the U.S. this year and alleged he sexually and mentally abused her.

Fifty-three-year-old Claudia Hoerig has pleaded not guilty to an aggravated murder charge in the March 2007 death of Karl Hoerig, a 43-year-old U.S. Air Force Reserve and commercial pilot.

Relatives deny he was abusive.

Authorities say Claudia Hoerig fled to Brazil after shooting her husband at home in Newton Falls, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

She was arrested and sent back to the U.S. after the Brazilian supreme court revoked her citizenship in 2016.

Defense attorneys argue her right to a speedy trial was violated and her case should be dismissed.

Ohio student suspended for staying in class during walkouts

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study hall.

Hilliard senior Jacob Shoemaker says school isn’t the place for politics and he wasn’t taking sides Wednesday.

The district says it’s responsible for students’ safety and they can’t be unsupervised.

Shoemaker’s citation for not following instructions was shared online by a friend, prompting a flood of messages to his father.

Scott Shoemaker says some people thought his son was suspended for walking out, and angry comments accumulated, including some that mistook Scott for the principal. He says he also got a couple death threats and had to consider switching phone numbers.

Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge’s decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine says Ohio has “profound interests in combating discrimination against a class of human beings based upon disability.”

Judge Timothy Black said Wednesday that opponents of the law are “highly likely” to successfully argue the law is unconstitutional. Black’s ruling means the law won’t take effect next week while a related lawsuit continues.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state Department of Health, the state medical board and county prosecutors on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several abortion providers. It is seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional and thrown out.

Man found guilty in death of Ohio State student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.

Jurors spend five hours deliberating Tuesday before reaching their decision on the charges 30-year-old Brian Golsby faced in the death of Reagan Tokes. Tokes’ family wept as the jury read their verdict on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

Tokes’ body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Columbus. Police previously said they matched Golsby’s DNA evidence from the woman’s car.

Jurors will meet again Friday to decide of Golsby should receive the death penalty.

Golsby’s attorney argues he should be spared because he didn’t plan the murder, and instead panicked before shooting Tokes.

Man ends eating at Chipotle streak after 500 days

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.

Bruce Wayne ended his streak Wednesday after grabbing a meal at the Tiffin Chipotle branch.

Wayne ended his streak in style, the Findlay Courier reports, by donning a Batsuit and ordering mini quesadillas because “leather isn’t very forgiving.”

Wayne broke the record for the most consecutive meals at the Mexican fast food restaurant in December at 426 days. Chipotle pledged a $4,260 donation to Seneca-based Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment, in honor of the $10 a day average Wayne spent over the 426 days.

In a post on his Instagram Tuesday, Wayne says “it isn’t just the end of one adventure; it’s the start of a new one.”

Ambulance crash kills patient, injures driver and attendant

VERMILION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an ambulance driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road in a crash that killed a patient and injured the driver and an EMS attendant in northern Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday a few miles outside of Vermilion, which is roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

Patrol Lt. Brett Gockstetter said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the North Central EMS vehicle.

Gockstetter said the patient’s wife was following the ambulance and saw the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Authorities said the driver’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, but the attendant was seriously injured.

North Central EMS said in a statement that it’s cooperating with authorities in the investigation.