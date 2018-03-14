NucleusHealth receives Microsoft Health Innovation Award

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – NucleusHealth was named a recipient of Microsoft Corp.’s 2018 Health Innovation Awards.

The awards, announced at the 2018 HIMSS Annual Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, recognize health organizations and their technology solution partners for using Microsoft’s intelligent health technologies in innovative ways that help engage patients, empower care teams, optimize clinical and operational effectiveness, and transform health. The 2018 winners are impacting the industry by creating breakthrough solutions that empower health and life sciences organizations, while meeting global, local and industry-specific compliance and security standards.

NucleusHealth, the cloud-based medical image management and leading teleradiology company, was recognized for excellence in Empowering Care Teams with its image exchange platform, RadConnect, and in partnership with Mercy Health. RadConnect is an intuitive, secure and fast web-based medical image sharing solution built in Microsoft Azure. Originally designed to reduce costs, improve collaboration with referring physicians and engage patients, the pure web-based solution also enhances workflows to maximize employee productivity and patient satisfaction.

By leveraging the power of Azure, NucleusHealth can transform the landscape of medical image transfer and accessibility to empower care teams and unleash new capabilities for the entire imaging ecosystem, allowing customers to take advantage of the flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability that Azure provides.

Mercy Health now using cloud-based solution

Mercy Health was able to transition its hospitals from an antiquated CD burning system to an intuitive cloud-based solution. The new solution immediately provided cost and time savings along with increased patient satisfaction. Mercy Health can now provide accurate, speedy images to any clinician, on any web-enabled device, within and outside of their network and positively impact patients to ensure they receive the best care within seconds.

“NucleusHealth is honored to receive the Microsoft Health Innovation Award along with Mercy Health,” said Chief Executive Officer Vishal Verma. “This really speaks to the hard work and dedication of both teams to work together and improve patient care. It has always been our mission to help care givers connect, collaborate and deliver the best care possible through the use of innovative technology like Microsoft Azure, and it makes us all proud to see this in action at forward-thinking organizations like Mercy,” said Verma.

“Since the implementation of the RadConnect platform from NucleusHealth in our 23 hospitals across Ohio and Kentucky, Mercy Health has been able to easily and quickly share images with over 70 hospitals and 150 ancillary offices. We’re also leveraging the system capabilities to automate report sharing as a means to reduce faxing of results to ordering physicians. In addition, the full integration of RadConnect with our PACS environment has provided an unexpected business continuity benefit during downtime events, both planned or unplanned, because images are available within the RadConnect solution,” said Matt Eversole, System Vice President and IT Chief Operating Officer for Mercy Health. “We’ve been very impressed with NucleusHealth and their ability to respond to our needs. The implementation of their cloud solution was completed in less than 90 days, so realization of value was achieved very quickly.”

NucleusHealth continues to develop technology for the future, to provide solutions for today and tomorrow’s needs. The company recently launched their Nucleus.io™ image management platform that powers a complete suite of cloud-based imaging applications, each developed to optimize interactions with medical images end-to-end, including diagnostic reading, archiving, image sharing, and clinical viewing. Technology licensing opportunities for Nucleus.io include a web-scale platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, all which utilize patented streaming technology and client-side rendering techniques that solve for latency without loss of performance or image quality.

“The health industry is undergoing a Digital Transformation in which intelligent health technologies are helping organizations, communities and individuals improve care by helping them better understand and share information,” said Chris Sakalosky, Vice President, U.S. Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft. “This year’s Microsoft Health Innovation Award recipients are advancing the goals of improved patient engagement and care coordination through their pioneering use of Microsoft devices, platforms and cloud and AI services.”

Nominations were submitted by health providers, payers, pharmaceutical and life science organizations, and public and private health institutions across the world for applying Microsoft technology to create transformative and highly-effective innovations. An esteemed panel of industry experts selected this year’s winners based on how their innovation represents a forward-thinking development or implementation of a solution that is delivering groundbreaking results and producing better health outcomes for more people. Recipients will be highlighted on the Microsoft in Health blog at www.Microsoft.com/Health

About NucleusHealth

NucleusHealth is advancing patient care through innovation in cloud-based medical image management, facilitating a global image exchange accessible by patients, physicians and health care networks. The company’s StatRad teleradiology service was founded in 1996 by radiologists for radiologists, and develops and implements forward-thinking solutions for radiology groups. For more information, call us at +1 (858) 251-3400, visit us at www.nucleushealth.io, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Mercy Health

Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and among the top five employers in the state, with more than 33,500 employees serving communities throughout Ohio and in Kentucky. Mercy Health provided care for patients more than 6.8 million times in 2017. The system includes assets of $6.8 billion and nearly 500 care facilities including 23 hospitals and 26 post-acute care facilities including senior living communities, hospice programs and home health agencies. Its clinically integrated network, coordinates more effective and efficient care for more than 200,000 patients, saving money for taxpayers through the Medicare Shared Savings Program. In keeping with its mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus by improving the health of its communities, Mercy Health provides more than $1 million per day in community benefit services. Connect with Mercy Health on Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Twitter (@mercy_health).

