Donation creates Urbana University scholarships

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced a donation by Brad and Sandy McDavid of the McDavid Foundation, establishing the McDavid Foundation Scholarships at Urbana University. The $25,000 donation will provide two annual scholarships in the amount of $4,166.50 each for three years.

The scholarships provide need-based scholarships toward tuition for current or incoming freshman students who live in Champaign County, who demonstrate a financial need and/or have experienced a hardship or financial difficulty that has created obstacles to attending school.

“This generosity of the McDavids will provide talented, hard-working students with help achieving the education they may not otherwise have achieved,” said Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President, Urbana University. “Donors like the McDavids are agents of transformation. Through their gifts, they change lives and open doors to opportunities that were previously shut to them.”

Submitted by Urbana University.

