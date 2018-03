CONOVER – A.B. Graham Memorial Center will host its 5th Annual Spring Craft/Vendor Bazaar at the center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover (Miami County) on March 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. Fletcher Lions will be serving a Pancake, Sausage & Fried Mush Breakfast 7 a.m.-noon. Adults, $7; kids 12 & under, $4. More info available at abgraham.org.