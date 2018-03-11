Ohio News Briefs

Group giving rebates for installing car charging stations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four real estate development companies will receive rebates for installing electric vehicle charging stations at their apartment and condominium complexes in central Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the developers will receive a total of $170,000 from Smart Columbus for installing stations at 11 properties in and around Columbus during the next year.

Smart Columbus is an organization funded with grants won in a competition to provide job and economic opportunities and improve people’s quality of life.

The organization says charging stations are a rare commodity at apartment and condominium complexes.

Smart Columbus says less than 1 percent of vehicles sold in central Ohio in 2015 were electric powered. The group’s goal is to raise that number to nearly 2 percent by 2020, putting another 3,200 electric vehicles on the road.

Blimp-loving collector donates memorabilia to Ohio college

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An airship aficionado’s memorabilia collection documenting the history of lighter-than-air flight is headed to the hometown of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and birthplace of its iconic blimps.

The University of Akron is accepting 100 boxes of rare toys, books, photos and videos from New York City resident Alan Gross, who bills himself as “Airship Al.”

The collection includes relics from the height of the airship age and miniature versions of Goodyear blimps.

Gross tells the Akron Beacon Journal his dirigible fascination began at age 13 when he watched a Goodyear blimp from the window of his Queens apartment during the 1964 New York World’s Fair

Gross runs a consulting company catering to airship manufacturers and operators.

The university maintains historical archives of local industries to include lighter-than-air flight.

Ohio Supreme Court to hear Toledo traffic camera arguments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city’s dispute with the state over traffic cameras.

Cities have been challenging a state law they say undercuts camera enforcement and makes it too costly for cities to operate camera programs.

The court on Friday set oral arguments in Toledo’s challenge of the law for April 24.

The high court has issued four rulings backing cities that use cameras to issue tickets for speeding and red-light violations.

Critics say the cameras are only boosting revenues for cities while violating motorists’ rights. Cities say they increase traffic safety and allow police to focus on other crimes.

Ohio Supreme Court to hear excessive court costs challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer’s challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.

The issue before the court is whether judges should consider offenders’ future ability to pay costs when they’re asked to modify those expenses.

Lawyers for James Dunson say it will take him years to pay off the more than $6,000 in court costs assessed after his 2013 murder conviction.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says nothing in state law requires judges to determine whether a prisoner has a present or future ability to pay court costs.

The Supreme Court on Friday scheduled oral arguments for April 24.

The case comes during a national debate over whether the imposition of fines, fees or bail is a tactic to simply raise money.

Police: Father, adult son fatally shot at Cincinnati home

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a man and his adult son have been fatally shot at a home in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati police homicide unit says officers were sent to the home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after someone found the bodies of 57-year-old Michael Myatt and 30-year-old Matthew Myatt.

No suspects have been arrested.

A neighbor told WCPO-TV that she heard gunshots around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Saturday. She says she sent a message to Matthew Myatt but didn’t receive a reply.