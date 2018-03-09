DAR honors local students

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, Feb. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana.

Vice Regent Kim Snyder welcomed 26 Urbana Chapter members and 27 guests. She then conducted the DAR ritual, which included the American’s Creed, Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem. Following the ritual, Vice Regent Snyder asked for a motion to suspend the business meeting for the awards ceremony. It was so moved by Lana Seeberg and seconded by Janet Evans. Motion carried.

Our February meeting, held on President’s Day, is an awards ceremony for students 5th through 8th grades who participate in the DAR American History essay contest. In addition, we honor Good Citizens from the senior class of each participating county school. This year’s essay theme centered around the 1918 time period of WWI, which was known as “The War to End All Wars.” American History Committee members were Peg Neiswander, Amy Marsh, and Janet Evans. Committee chair, Peg Neiswander, introduced the participating essay winners. The winning Mechanicsburg Middle School students were: 6th grade: 1st place, Hannah Dingledine and 2nd place, Addie DeLong. 7th grade: 1st place, Alana Kramer and 2nd place, Cameron McDonald. 8th grade: 1st place, Payton Murphy and 2nd place, Emry Aston. It was announced that Hannah Dingledine had received the honor of being an essay winner in the Southwest District DAR and finally an OSDAR winner. She will be a guest to receive special recognition at OSDAR State Conference March 23-25, 2018 at the Columbus Marriott Northwest.

A special certificate of recognition was presented to Megan Snyder, CAR member and newest member of Urbana Chapter DAR, for her participation in the Christopher Columbus Essay.

The Good Citizen recipients were Logan Rooney, Urbana High School, Rachel Anne Kaiser, Graham High School, John Michael Paul Kent, Mechanicsburg High School, and Braden Miller, West Liberty-Salem High School. Each of these students received a certificate and $50.00.

Following the awards ceremony, everyone enjoyed delicious cookies, lemonade and coffee.

President General’s Report: As the business meeting resumed, Vice Regent Kim Snyder continued with words from President General Dillon. Final plans are underway for the 127th Continental Congress to be held in Washington D.C. June 20-24, 2018. In addition, volunteers are currently needed for the Patriot Records Project.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer discussed the life of one famous female Revolutionary War Patriot, Margaret Cochran Corbin. DAR highlights her enduring legacy every year during Continental Congress when presenting the Margaret Cochran Corbin Award to a distinguished woman in military service.

Chaplain’s Report: Chaplain Rev. Carol Tong mentioned that February is American History Month and the focus word for us is “integrity.” Specifically, we should always have the integrity to speak the truth.

Secretary’s Report: The January minutes were approved as written.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 85 members and 9 prospective members.

Historian’s Report: Janet Ebert informed the group that our storage cabinets housed at the Champaign County Historical Society need to be organized. Volunteers are needed for this project. The Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project, LLC, of which our chapter is a part, is making wonderful progress. Current work is being done at the Ward Cemetery. She offered congratulations to the honored students for their participation in the DAR American History Essay contest. Looking ahead, special preparations are in process for our next meeting on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This will feature our Community Awards Day.

Regent’s Report: Regent Pat Detwiler read a thank you note from Dave, Kyle and Jeff Kelch, sons of Urbana Chapter member, Marge Kelch. Sadly, her death occurred December 28, 2017. A memorial will be a part of the OSDAR program on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Regent Detwiler mentioned that a request had been received from OSDAR for contributions to the Wings of Eagles Scholarship Fund. Following discussion, motion carried.

During the discussion regarding scholarships, the subject of our Urbana Chapter Scholarship Fund was mentioned in regard to assisting local students in furthering history education. A committee of Carol Tong, Peg Neiswander, Jeanette Enyart and Marilyn Foulk was named to address this issue.

Vice Regent’s Report: Vice Regent Kim Snyder discussed Community Classroom, a project for reaching at-risk students. This will include a genealogy project, “Who Do You Think You Are” with Urbana City Schools.

Vice Regent Snyder mentioned that she will be leading a seminar on Friday, March 23, 2018, at OSDAR Conference on Chapter based websites. That evening, she will be graduating from the New Horizons class.

A new project highlight, “Wreaths Across America,” was mentioned. After discussion with Regent Pat Detwiler and Historian Janet Ebert, it was proposed that Urbana Chapter DAR lead the effort to bring this project to Champaign County. We would start with one cemetery, possibly Oak Dale in Urbana. Regent Pat Detwiler has agreed to chair this effort with the assistance of Janet Ebert.

An invitation to the Cincinnati DAR Chapter Anniversary Celebration was read. This event will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

For the information of educators, there is an opportunity to apply to the Helen Pouch Memorial Fund, Classroom Grant Award Program.

Vice Regent Kim Snyder gave an urgent plea for present members to step up as leaders in the Chapter as well as to actively recruit new members.

Looking ahead, September 17, 2018, Constitution Day, is officially scheduled.

American Indians: Chaplain Rev. Carol Tong challenged each member to select and read one book on Indian History in the next months. Those participating will be able to sign a list at the December 2018 meeting.

CAR Report: Vice Regent Snyder reported that the annual report had been filed. Even though some prospective member applications are in process, more members are needed.

DAR Magazine: Lana Seeberg encouraged everyone to subscribe to “American Spirit” which can be done on line, by fax or US mail.

Public Relations/Media: Becky Shultz reported that she is up to date on scrap books and is starting on a 4th large scrapbook.

Service to America: Judi Henson reported a total of 6,160 hours of service for our Chapter in 2017, as reported by 27 members.

New Business included a request by Regent Pat Detwiler to join in a card shower for Urbana Chapter member Lisa Black. We are remembering her as she mourns the recent death of her husband.

Megan Snyder asked for assistance from members in her special project of making “comfort pillows” for VA hospital patients.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:30PM. Hostesses for the afternoon were Jeanette Enyart, Ina Mae Wagner, Ashley Cook, Judy Kathary and Gayle Petty.

The next meeting will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 1:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church in the Sanctuary. Note: Please bring Caring Kitchen Items.

The DAR American History essay winners are, from left, Hannah Dingledine, 6th grade 1st place, Addie DeLong, 2nd place; Cameron McDonald, 7th grade 2nd place, Alana Kramer, 1st place; Payton Murphy, 8th grade 1st place, Emry Aston (not pictured), 2nd place. All students are from Mechanicsburg Middle School. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_EssaysWeb.jpg The DAR American History essay winners are, from left, Hannah Dingledine, 6th grade 1st place, Addie DeLong, 2nd place; Cameron McDonald, 7th grade 2nd place, Alana Kramer, 1st place; Payton Murphy, 8th grade 1st place, Emry Aston (not pictured), 2nd place. All students are from Mechanicsburg Middle School. Megan Snyder participated in the Christopher Columbus Essay contest. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_ColumbusWeb.jpg Megan Snyder participated in the Christopher Columbus Essay contest. Good Citizen winners are Braden Miller, West Liberty-Salem, Logan Rooney, Urbana, Rachel Kaiser, Graham (not pictured), and John Kent, Mechanicsburg (not pictured). http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_CitizensWeb.jpg Good Citizen winners are Braden Miller, West Liberty-Salem, Logan Rooney, Urbana, Rachel Kaiser, Graham (not pictured), and John Kent, Mechanicsburg (not pictured).

