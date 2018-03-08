Master Gardeners invite winter-weary to Spring Fling

SPRINGFIELD – The cure for winter-itis awaits you at the Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers Garden Fling, a day of “all things garden” jam-packed with the remedy for your spring fever. Garden Fling is Saturday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kenton Ridge High School, 4444 Middle-Urbana Road, Springfield. Doors and vendors open at 8 a.m. Garden programs begin at 9 a.m.

Attend one or several garden-related classes during the day. This year’s keynote speaker is Kylee Baumle, a citizen-scientist who participates in programs that provide data to scientists studying monarch butterflies through MonarchWatch with the University of Kansas, and JourneyNorth, which reports migration sightings and roosts. Her rural Ohio garden is a Certified Monarch Waystation, a Certified Wildlife Habitat and a registered garden with the Pollinator Partnership. She writes a regular column for Ohio Gardener and has written feature articles for Horticulture, American Gardener, and Indiana Gardener.

Baumle will present “Milkweed and Nectar Plants” at 10:15-11:15 a.m. and her Keynote Presentation “The Monarch: Saving Our Most-Loved Butterfly” at 12:15-1:15 p.m. Other presentations include Grandparents, Gardens, and Grandchildren; Tree-mendous; Rocks-I have to grow here?; Bees are the Buzzzzzzzzz; A to Z Vegetable Gardening: Herbs and More Herbs; Virtual Tour of Gardens in England; and Pruning-Nip & Tuck.

This “come and go as you please” event includes a full day of shopping at the Garden Bazaar and offers escape from the winter doldrums and a jump-start to spring. A raffle, breakfast and lunch are available for purchase. Baumle will have her book, The Monarch: Saving Our Most-Loved Butterfly, for sale and signing.

Admission is $10 payable at the door. No pre-registration required. The event is sponsored by Master Gardeners of Clark County and Ohio State University Extension. Proceeds from this event go to support Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum (SPGA).

The Schedule for Garden Fling is at http://clark.osu.edu or call 937-521-3860 for more information.

Submitted by OSU Extension, Clark County.

