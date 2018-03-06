Oak Dale to be cleaned up, compost facility to open

The city of Urbana has announced that the annual Oak Dale Cemetery Cleanup will begin March 19. Another sign of almost-spring is that the Compost Facility off Muzzy Road will reopen on Saturdays, starting March 10 and will have regular hours starting April 2.

Bob Jumper, Oak Dale Cemetery’s supervisor, asks families to remove all ground decorations from grave sites before the cleanup begins March 19. Any ground decorations left after March 18 will be removed by the cemetery grounds staff, as they prepare for the season ahead. Ground decorations may not be placed again until after May 20 (except for Easter and Mother’s Day).

According to Oak Dale Cemetery Administrative Regulation 22 (22.1.9 Vases and Decorations): Only one ground decoration and/or 1 solar light are allowed per grave. Veteran markers are not considered a decoration. Vases must be made of natural stone or metal, and maintained to keep in good repair.

City Compost Facility

The city will open the Compost Facility, 1261 Muzzy Road, on Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10-31. Regular hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday will start April 2.

The facility accepts all yard waste, except tree stumps. Brush, leaves and grass clippings must be separated when taken to the facility. All containers, bags and bindings used to haul yard waste must be taken from the facility.

More information, including any applicable fees, are posted on the compost facility page of the Urbana website, www.urbanaohio.com/city-offices/compost-facility.html

