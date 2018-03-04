Need help with heating bills?

Are you or someone you know fighting to make ends meet? Struggling with your winter heating bills? Do you have a heating emergency?
The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP) runs through March 31. Income eligibility is 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($43,050) per year for a household of four. E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households threatened with disconnection, already disconnected, or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal. E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.
The following list includes documents required for assistance:
-All social security numbers for every household member
-Birth dates for every household member
-Must provide social security cards or birth certificates for all household members (proof of citizenship)
-Proof of all income received within the last 13 weeks for all household members
-All pages of your current electric and gas bill or bulk fuel vendor information
-If renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number
-Job and Family Services Case number
-If disabled, proof of disability
For appointments or information contact Bridges Community Action Partnership at 937-772-9164.
Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.