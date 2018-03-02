UU joins Champaign Economic Partnership

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, is proud to announce its new membership in the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP). Through its Champion Level membership, Urbana University joins other private business partnership investors KTH Parts Industries, Inc., Pioneer Electric Cooperative and Dayton Power & Light, at the Benefactor Level; Memorial Health, at the Patron Level; and Security National Bank, at the Friend Level, in helping to stimulate economic growth throughout the county. CEP’s local government partnership investors are the Champaign County commissioners and the City of Urbana.

Membership in CEP expands the existing relationship Urbana University holds with the partnership through a number of member-focused endeavors. In 2014, Marcia Bailey, Director of CEP, was appointed to a seat on the Urbana University Advisory Board and in 2017, Evelyn Levino, Vice President and Chief of Staff, Urbana University, was named to the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) Board of Directors.

“Through involvement in partnerships such as CEP, we can share the expertise our faculty and administration have developed beyond the classroom and help strengthen ties across the area to build on Champaign County’s competitive position,” said Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President & Provost, Urbana University. “While we have entered into this partnership with the intent to help, I am confident this collaboration will help refine our own educational programs to more tightly link to regional economic development and labor force needs.”

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

