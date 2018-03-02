Historians host program on Native Americans

SPRINGFIELD – On March 11 at 2 p.m., the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association will host a program about Native Americans on the Ohio Frontier. Allan Spencer, author of the four-volume series They Gave the Scalp Halloo, is the featured speaker. The presentation will be in the Hellmuth Gallery on the second floor of the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

Spencer is a historical re-enactor who portrays an 18th century Native American warrior. He was the featured speaker in the 2017 Fort Henry Commemoration Speaker Series in Wheeling, West Virginia. His topic at that time was “Native American War Process at Fort Henry.”

In pursuit of accuracy for his portrayals and presentations, Spencer found that there was no single source of information to guide him. To dig out the facts, he depended on first-person frontier narratives written by the people who lived through the history he portrays. This lack of a single source of information was part of his motivation for writing They Gave the Scalp Halloo. Spencer will have some of his books on hand for purchase.

This program is part of the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association’s ongoing mission to bring the history of the area alive. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available. Visit the group’s Facebook page for updates and more information.

Life in Ohio in the 1700s

