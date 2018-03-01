M’Burg student taken into custody for threats

MECHANICSBURG – A Mechanicsburg Middle School student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly making threats to harm the school.

In a statement issued Thursday, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Danielle Prohaska stated that on Wednesday afternoon during after-school hours the administrative team received information regarding a threat made by a Mechanicsburg Middle School student.

Prohaska said the Mechanicsburg Police Department, school resource officer and district administration responded immediately to the potential threat, which included statements about harm to the school in the future.

Once aware of that statement the team of first responders gathered information and the student was taken into custody at home.

Prohaska stated there was no active or credible threat within the building and all students were safe at school Wednesday and Thursday.

“I would like to commend the students and staff members who made the administrative team aware of the potential threat,” Prohaska stated. “The district was able to initiate its safety response plan swiftly and successfully because of the information reported.

“It is important to reiterate that student safety is our priority and we take all threats made against student safety seriously until proven otherwise. I continue to ask for the help of Mechanicsburg parents and community members in reinforcing the importance of speaking up and speaking out. Together we will continue to keep our students safe at school and in their community!”

Prohaska told the Daily Citizen that parents received an email notification Wednesday night after the initial investigation was completed and were updated Thursday morning.

As of Thursday afternoon, the student was awaiting arraignment.