ST. PARIS – The St. Paris Lions Club will celebrate its 51st year with a Pancake Party 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Graham Elementary. The cost is $5.50 pre-sale and $6 day of the event for all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. Tickets are available at St. Paris Hardware, Thornton’s Carpet, David’s Greenhouse and from club members. For more info, visit Facebook Pancake Party or call 937-663-4150.

Submitted story

Submitted by the St. Paris Lions Club

Submitted by the St. Paris Lions Club