The National Weather Service will hold a weather spotter class for those wishing to be certified spotters at 6 p.m. April 9 in the auditorium of the county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. There is no charge for the two-hour class, and all are welcome. Registration is not necessary. For more info, call Dave Youtz at 937-215-7401 or the county Emergency Management Office at 937-484-1642.

