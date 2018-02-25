Ohio News Briefs

More heavy rain sends Ohio River to highest point since ‘97

CINCINNATI (AP) — The National Weather Service says heavy rains overnight have sent the swollen Ohio River at Cincinnati to its highest point in 20 years.

Meteorologist Kristen Cassady says the river reached 60 feet (18.3 meters) Sunday morning, 8 feet (2.4 meters) above flood stage. It’s the highest recording since 1997, when the river reached 64.7 feet (19.7 meters).

Cassady says rain totals varied between 1.5 and 2.5 inches overnight. She says while no rain is forecast until mid-week, tributaries feeding the Ohio will likely keep the river above flood stage throughout the week.

Flooding of smaller rivers and streams has caused road closings throughout central and southern Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) issued an emergency declaration Saturday to make National Guard soldiers available to help flooded communities if needed.

State’s hunting, fishing licenses to go on sale soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says 2018-2019 licenses will be available starting Thursday. The licenses can be purchased on the department’s Division of Wildlife website and from hundreds of agents throughout the state. The licenses also will be available for purchase on many mobile devices.

The department says a new purchasing system launched last year makes it easier for hunters, anglers and conservationists to obtain licenses, permits or other products.

Licenses and permits are grouped by category, such as hunting or fishing.

Ohio’s 2018-2019 licenses are valid through Feb. 28, 2019.

Deer and fall turkey permits will be available in June after the Ohio Wildlife Council votes on upcoming seasons and dates.

Democrats set next Ohio governor race debate March 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three of four faces will be new as Democrats continue their series of debates in the Ohio governor’s primary race.

Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH’-nich) and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill will debate for the first time March 7 in Toledo. State Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee), of Boardman, is the only returning candidate.

Since primary contenders last met, three Democrats have dropped out: former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state Rep. Connie Pillich. Sutton became Cordray’s running mate and the other two women have endorsed him.

Only vetted candidates are participating.

The 90-minute event will be held at Bowsher High School with WTOL-TV anchor Jerry Anderson moderating. Public tickets are available by texting DEBATE to 90975.

University in northwestern Ohio selects new president

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A university in northwestern Ohio has selected a new president.

The Board of Trustees at Bowling Green State University announced Friday that it has named Rodney Rogers to replace former President Mary Ellen Mazey. Rogers was named interim president when Mazey stepped down at the end of December.

Rogers served as provost and senior vice president at Bowling Green starting in 2012 and previously served as dean of the school’s business college for six years

The native Ohioan raised in Kenton served as associate dean and director of academic programs at the School of Business at Portland State University in Oregon before being hired by BGSU.

Recent graduates could get $5K for moving to Ohio city

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that the “reverse scholarship” program was endorsed last week by the Hamilton City Council. It will be funded and administered by the nonprofit Hamilton Community Foundation.

The program is available to people willing to move to Hamilton, have graduated in the last seven years with a science, technology, engineering, math or arts degree, and have more than $5,000 in student loan debt.

Payments will be provided in 25 monthly installments of $200. Those who move out of the city early would forfeit future payments.

Applications for the program open March 5.

Hamilton is 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of woman from outside home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.

The Dayton Daily News reports the teen was arrested Friday in Dayton and is being held in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge.

Police say 22-year-old Keyona Murray was shot in the head Feb. 16 while sitting in the bedroom of a home in Dayton with two young children and an adult.

Police have not said why numerous shots were fired into the home that night.