Our 4H club, For the Love of Everything, held our first official meeting on 2/4/18. Advisor Melissa Nunamaker, provided SuperBowl Food for refreshments. Ten members were present. Cooper Titus led the recreational activity. Alex Rogers provided a health/safety talk. Carter Titus, the new club president, led the business meeting. Each group member talked about what project (s) they plan to take this year. Under new business, the group discussed a couple of community service projects. For the next meeting, all group members are to bring in loose change from friends and family. We will combine the change and purchase gas cards for a local family to help with the cost of frequent hospital trips. Vice president, Josie Nunamaker, will contact local animal shelters to try to arrange a good day for club members to volunteer. She will also get a list of supplies local shelters could use in case the club can assist by raising money for supplies. Carter Titus reminded all members that on line registration for 4H must be completed by 2/28/18 for members to be eligible to participate this year.

Melissa Nunamaker, Advisor