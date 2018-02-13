Ohio News Briefs

Man convicted in killings could be released from prison

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who admitted taking part in three slayings with his brother during a killing spree that left nine dead during the 1970s and ’80s could soon be released.

The Blade of Toledo reports attorneys for 59-year-old Nathaniel Cook are expected to file for his judicial release as early as this week under terms of his plea agreement.

Cook pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping, for a 20-year sentence that ends Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Cook was with his older brother and helped him with three of the nine killings. Anthony Cook is serving two life terms in prison.

The Lucas County prosecutor’s office wants Nathaniel Cook to be evaluated for a possible designation as a sexual predator so he’ll be forced to register his address.

Officer jailed for lie about being shot during traffic stop

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A now-fired Ohio police officer has been sentenced to three months in jail for shooting himself and falsely claiming he’d been shot during a traffic stop.

The Times Reporter in New Philadelphia reports that a judge on Monday also sentenced former Newcomerstown officer Bryan Eubanks to community service and fines and restitution totaling about $4,500. He could face prison if he violates his two-year parole.

The 38-year-old Eubanks apologized in court. His attorney says the shooting was a suicide attempt and that Eubanks’ actions resulted from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his police work.

Authorities say Eubanks claimed people in a car shot him in the arm during a traffic stop in April. Eubanks later confessed the lie.

He pleaded guilty to charges including inducing panic and tampering with evidence.

Police identify body of infant found buried in yard

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Police have identified the body of an infant found buried in a yard in southwest Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News and WHIO-TV report Riverside police have identified the body as Addalynn Marie George, born Dec. 21, 2017. Police say there are no suspects in what is being investigated as an abuse of a corpse.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office has not determined a cause of death.

Officers went to a home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a dead infant. They found the baby’s body buried behind a residence.

An investigation is ongoing.