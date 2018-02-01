Perennial Flower School set for March 1

SPRINGFIELD – The 19th annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School will be held Thursday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield.

A variety of topics focused on perennial gardens will be presented this year. Speakers are Stephanie Cohen, author and columnist from Pennsylvania; Steve Foltz, director of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden; Eric Barrett, assistant professor with Ohio State University Extension; and Pam Bennett, associate professor.

Cohen will discuss annual and perennial ornamental grasses of all sizes and shapes and how to use them in creating inviting landscapes.

Foltz will share his top performers that thrive despite the peacocks, kids, animals and other intruders at the zoo.

Hydrangeas offer color, blooms throughout the season, easy care and fall color. Barrett will address the types and how to integrate them into a perennial design.

Pollinators are a hot topic and Bennett will discuss the basics to attract and protect pollinators as well as plants for the perennial border that pleases and supports them.

Deadline for registration is Feb. 20; pre-registration is required. The cost is $70, which includes continental breakfast and lunch. Registration information is at http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden

Mail check and form to OSU Extension, Attn: Perennial School, 3130 East Main Street, Springfield, OH 45505. Or register on-line at http://go.osu.edu/2018clarkperennialschool

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in.

For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937-521-3860. The program is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension Clark County.

Submitted by OSU Extension.

