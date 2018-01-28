Posted on by

Perpetual announces results, 2018 officers


Submitted story

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) held its annual stockholders meeting Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Michael R. Melvin, President/CEO of the Savings Bank, reported fiscal first quarter net income of $1.33 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of 54 cents, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017, compared to net income of $1.29 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of 52 cents for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016.

Total assets increased to $396.0 million at Dec. 31, 2017. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $70.3 million at Dec. 31, 2017, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

Dr. Steven Bohl, Chairman of the Board for Perpetual, announced the officers for the Savings Bank for 2018. Joining Melvin are: Chris Phelps as Executive Vice President/Corporate Secretary; Mary E. Heaston as Sr. Vice President; Jared E. Riblet as Treasurer; John M. Harrigan and Bradley Millice as Vice Presidents and Jennifer J. Miller as Assistant Secretary.

Submitted story

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:19 pm |    

Gym named for Bill ‘Skeeter’ Moss

Gym named for Bill ‘Skeeter’ Moss
10:54 pm |    

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week
10:53 pm |    

Ice boating is hot pursuit at Indian Lake

Ice boating is hot pursuit at Indian Lake