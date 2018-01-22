Kadel retiring as Peoples president, Nicol taking the reins

Dr. Charles Wingfield recently announced the upcoming retirement of Brice Kadel, President of The Peoples Savings Bank. Taking over for Mr. Kadel will be Brian Nicol who currently serves as Executive Vice President.

Dr. Wingfield said, “Brice has been a major influence in our remaining true to founding ideals. He’s been here more than 39 years and his experience and expertise will obviously be missed. Brice’s leadership was instrumental in the growth that PEOPLES has enjoyed over the last 40 years. We’re very glad he will be remaining on the Board of Directors.”

Kadel began working at Peoples in 1978 and became President/CEO in 1986 at age 33. Since becoming President, TPSB has gone from $39 million in assets to over $114 million as of December 31, 2017. In 1978, Peoples had one office and Kadel was only the seventh employee. Today with two offices, Peoples has a staff of 30.

Kadel said, “Needless to say, a lot has changed in banking over the last 40 years. I am proud that The Peoples Savings Bank has remained committed to serving the residents of Urbana and Champaign County as a local mutual bank. There isn’t a county seat town in Ohio that is better off when all the local banks sell out to large regional banks.”

Kadel added, “Now is the right time for me to retire — as I leave Peoples in very competent hands. We have a great staff who understands the importance of good customer service and relationship banking – and Brian (Nicol) has been here 32 years – so it goes without saying that TPSB won’t miss a beat under his leadership.”

Brian Nicol started at TPSB in 1986 and has served in a variety of positions in the Lending Department – being responsible for lending operations for the past 20 years. Mr. Nicol has also served as Secretary to the Board since 2001.

Nicol is a graduate of Clark State University. He has also graduated from numerous American Bankers Association Schools as well as the Ohio Savings and Loan Academy. Mr. Nicol currently serves as a Board Member for CRSI, the Grimes Foundation, YMCA Finance Committee, and is Treasurer of the Champaign County Arts Council

Dr. Wingfield added, “Brice told us years ago when he planned on retiring, which has enabled us to have Mr. Nicol actively involved in all aspects of management. Peoples is fortunate to have such an experienced management team and staff.”

On Monday, Jan. 29, there will be an open house celebrating Mr. Kadel’s retirement at the main office at 10 Monument Square from 11 a.m. to until 4 p.m.

Kadel said, “The hardest part of leaving is the “people” part. Over the last 40 years, a lot of folks who I met as customers have become good friends. And I work with a truly wonderful group of people…really good people. Not seeing all of them every day will be the hard part.”

The Peoples Savings Bank is a State-Chartered and FDIC insured mutual savings bank with two offices in Urbana. Peoples was chartered in 1892 and currently has in excess of $114 million in total assets. Joining Chairman Wingfield and Kadel on the Board of Directors are Harley Davidson, Alan Kinzer, Greg Stocksdale and Scott DeLong.

Kadel http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_KadelWeb.jpg Kadel Nicol http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_NicolWeb.jpg Nicol

Retirement open house set for Jan. 29

Submitted story

Submitted by the Peoples Savings Bank.

Submitted by the Peoples Savings Bank.