The Friends of the Champaign County Library will sponsor the annual Soup and Bread Tasting event on Jan. 27. Soup and bread will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 (or until soup is gone) in the meeting room of the library, 1060 Scioto St., Urbana. The event is free (donations accepted) and open to the public. For further information call 937-653-3811 or visit the library.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library.

Submitted by the Friends of the Champaign County Library.