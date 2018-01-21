Park District has plenty to offer this winter

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark County Park District will offer a variety of activities in February. To register for any of these programs, call the district office at 937-882-6000 or register at www.clarkcountyparks.org under Program Registration.

Fireside History Chat: A Chat on Springfield History, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson Interpretive Center, Bill Smith, Local Historian

Join us by the fire for a warm drink and chat about the history of life in the Springfield area. We are looking for folks to share their memories from the past. Tell us your story. If you don’t have a story to share, learn about the history of Springfield through others’ eyes. (When you sign up, please let us know if you are willing to share that night!)

Owl Talk & Night Hike, Friday, Feb. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark Park, Hertzler House Barn

See some live owls and search for these nocturnal creatures in the park. Glen Helen Raptor Center will amaze you with the mysteries of owls in Ohio. Please dress for the weather. This program will take place as long as the temperature is over 20 degrees. If too cold, we will try to reschedule this program.

SNAP Program (See Nature At the Parks)

Come to this last minute program we just planned!

Maple Sugaring, Saturday, Feb. 17 & Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.

(Going on throughout the day)

George Rogers Clark Park, Indian Village

Join us for some maple sugaring in the park! Justin Houston will give a demonstration on how to make maple syrup, from the trees right in our park. Learn all about maple sugaring and then take a hike to learn about animal courtship.

Winter Courtship Hike, Saturday, Feb. 17, 1-2 p.m.

George Rogers Clark Park, Meet at Demint Shelter

In the spirit of Valentine Day’s, join us for a hike about courtship in the wild. Discover the courtship of Ohio animals, search for clues of the wildlife that have passed through and look for their winter homes. Please dress for the weather.

Mad Hatter Tea Party – Ages 6-12,

Saturday, Feb. 24, 10-11:30 a.m.

Davidson Interpretive Center

Go “mad” with us! Learn about some wild, wacky, “mad” animals with our “Top 10 Mad Animals” trivia. Have some Wonderland fun while you sip tea, eat some snacks and make a craft. And don’t be late…for this very important date! For ages 6 – 12. (This is a drop-off program, but parents may stay to wait if they would like to.)

Clark Park Hikers, Every Thursday, 9 a.m.

George Rogers Clark Park, Meet at Lower Parking Lot

Join Park District Volunteers each Thursday morning to enjoy a walk through the woods at George Rogers Clark Park. Experience the beauty and camaraderie found in the outdoors. Meet at the parking lot below the dam. On Thursday, February 1, there will be a naturalist on hand during the hike to point out birds and other wildlife.

