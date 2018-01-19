Central State Chorus to perform at Clark State

SPRINGFIELD – Clark State Community College will welcome the Central State University Chorus to the Performing Arts Center on Feb. 2 for their fifth consecutive concert in celebration of Black History Month.

The chorus ensemble is comprised of 50 singers. This year’s theme is the celebration of American music.

“The audience can expect to be taken on a musical ride through various genres of music, including classical, spirituals, jazz, gospel and inspirational music,” said Professor Jeremy Winston, director of the Central State Chorus.”

The highly acclaimed chorus has a repertoire encompassing all periods and styles, including spirituals of African Americans, gospel and jazz.

Located in Wilberforce, Central State University has been a launching pad for many outstanding singers of international renown including Leontyne Price, Roberta Alexander and Nancy Wilson.

The chorus will release a live recording shortly after the performance. It will be available on all online platforms.

The 8 p.m. performance at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. in downtown Springfield, is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts Center box office or by calling 937-328-3874. There is a maximum of four tickets per order.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

