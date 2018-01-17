‘Elder Fraud & Scams’ presentation scheduled

Posted on by

MECHANICSBURG – All are invited to a free “Elder Fraud & Scams” presentation at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 in the community room of Mechanicsburg Village Apartments, 41 Walnut St. in the village.

Information provided is prepared especially for senior citizens, their caregivers and others who work with them.

The presentation is sponsored by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Karen Salerno, victims advocate with the Mechanicsburg Police Department.

