Free ‘Basics of Coyote Hunting/Trapping’ workshop in Xenia

XENIA – Sportsmen and women interested in pursuing coyotes are encouraged to attend a free, informational workshop on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Xenia, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

ODNR Division of Wildlife, Ohio State Trappers Association (OSTA) and Pitch Black Precision will cover basic topics such as life history, calling techniques (call types and setups), appropriate firearms and ammunition, field sets, and scouting.

The workshop will be from 4-8 p.m. at the Wildlife District Five Headquarters, 1076 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia. This office serves 17 southwest Ohio counties. Pre-registration is required as seating is limited. To register please call Brittany (937) 372-9261.

To learn more about hunting and trapping in Ohio visit wildohio.gov

Info from ODNR Division of Wildlife. ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

