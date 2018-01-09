YMCA swim team makes waves

SIDNEY – The Champaign Family YMCA Flying Fish Swim Team attended a dual meet hosted by the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Stingrays on Saturday, Jan. 6. This was their first meet after the holidays, and kick-off to the second half of their season. For many second half registrants, this was their first swim meet. There were 20 personal records set and 16 first time swims.

Notable drops include: 24.52 seconds in the 11-12 girls 200 medley relay (Kenna Brokamp, Belle Tipton, Sevonei Brown, and Julia Neuherz), 14.29 seconds in the 9-10 boys 200 freestyle relay (Mason Carroll, Myles Kramer, Grayden Edwards, and Nathan Pinson), 3.04 seconds in the 100 freestyle by Belle Tipton, 7.42 seconds in the 50 backstroke by Julia Neuherz, and 12.46 seconds in the 50 freestyle by Elaei Brown.

Don’t forget to support the swim team by signing your kids up for their Ultimate Y Challenge fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 14. Information can be found at the Champaign Family YMCA Welcome Center or on their website. For questions regarding the swim team and the Ultimate Y Challenge, please contact Chelsea Richardson at chelsear2083@gmail.com.

Elaei Brown is pictured from last weekend’s swim meet in Sidney. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_swimmer.jpg Elaei Brown is pictured from last weekend’s swim meet in Sidney. Photo courtesy of YMCA

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Family YMCA.

