Applications being accepted for United Way grants

Applications are being accepted for United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties’ 2018-2019 grant cycle.

United Way works to advance the common good of local communities through three main impact areas: Health, Education and Income. Funds are granted to nonprofit organizations/programs that provide services in at least one of these impact areas and serve residents of Clark, Champaign or Madison county.

Links to the online application and needed attachments are available on the United Way website, www.uwccmc.org, under the “Our Agencies” tab.

To be eligible for a grant, organizations must meet all of the following criteria:

Have nonprofit status under state law

Have paid or volunteer staff and a governing board that holds regular meetings

Provide services in Clark, Champaign or, Madison county

Provide services without discrimination on the basis of race, sex, creed, age or national origin

Applications must be submitted online before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

For more information, contact Gracie at ghemphill@uwccmc.org or 937-324-5551.

Submitted story

Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.