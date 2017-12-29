Pettit earns Eagle honors

The Eagle Court of Honor was held for Nickolas Taylor Pettit on October 28 at First Presbyterian Church of Urbana.

Jim Arter served as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

The program began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Scout Oath and Scout Law recited by Troop 11 and all scouts present.

Speakers Tim Martin, Bob Meyer, Robert Pettit and former Scoutmaster David Greenlee read documents concerning the various aspects of Scouting, and the Eagle, in particular.

David Greenlee, former Scoutmaster Mikeal Meyer and Scoutmaster Tony Brown participated in the presentation of the Award.

Holly Pettit, Nickolas’s mother, gave the Parent Moment during this segment of the ceremony. Jane Martin performed patriotic songs prior to the service, and provided the closing music.

Jim Holcomb, former Scoutmaster of Troop 11 attended and was recognized, as well. Troop 11 has been sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church for many years. Pettit is the third Scout to have earned the Eagle Rank in Troop 11 this year. His Eagle project was the building of a bridge at Camp Shiffer (local Family YMCA camp).

Troop 11 Scoutmaster Tony Brown gives the Eagle Charge to Eagle Scout Nickolas Pettit, as his parents, Robert and Holly Pettit, watch the ceremony.

By Jan Ebert

Janet Ebert is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

