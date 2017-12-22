Urbana University promotes 2 to director positions

Urbana University announced two new promotions in support of its alumni and community relations efforts.

Tammy Leiker has moved from her role as Administrative Assistant to the VP for Institutional Advancement & Communications to Director of Alumni Relations and Development. As the Director of Alumni Relations and Development, she will oversee alumni volunteer management and assist with the strategic execution and management of a comprehensive alumni engagement program, including the coordination and oversight of supporting initiatives in the areas of development services, alumni relations and donor relations.

Shana Loveless, formerly Academic Affairs Project Coordinator, has been promoted to the position of Director of Community Relations. In her new role, she will be involved with working with local governments, community organizations and nonprofits to ensure the university is engaged with these organizations and the broader community. In addition to fostering collaborative partnerships, she will coordinate community service projects, help develop and implement inter-institutional activities with University Leadership and direct the university’s engagement in local community events and activities.

“I am excited to have Ms. Leiker and Ms. Loveless in their new roles,” said Dr. Christopher Washington, Executive Vice President. “Their connections with alumni and the community, and personal relationship with Urbana University, will help the university continue to engage our community partners in meaningful and substantial ways in the best tradition of Urbana.”

