UU hosting YouthSpark Digital Camp

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, is proud to announce it has partnered with Microsoft to host the YouthSpark Digital Camp: Code and Create on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Hosting the Code and Create camp furthers the University’s efforts to prepare students for successful and professional careers.

Microsoft YouthSpark is a global, company-wide initiative to empower young people to do more and achieve more in their lives – through providing access to technology skills and a better education, inspiring them to imagine and realize a better future, and helping them to find jobs or start their own businesses.

Launched in 2012, YouthSpark has created education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Working together with governments, businesses and more than 350 non-profits, it has created opportunities for over 300 million young people in over 100 countries.

During the camp, students will have the opportunity to learn coding using Brainpad electronic boards developed by GHI Electronics. Students will also hear from prominent Project Manager, Melissa Sassi who is leading Microsoft’s Rural Broadband initiative to reach 2 million underserved Americans by 2022.

To register, contact Shana Loveless, Director of Community Relations, Urbana University at shana.loveless@urbana.edu or (614) 947-6142.

The YouthSpark Digital Camp will be hosted at Urbana University in the Lewis & Jean Moore Center for Math & Science, 579 College Way, Urbana, OH 43078 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided to coders.

For more information on Urbana University, visit www.urbana.edu.

Information from Urbana University.

