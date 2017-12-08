Triad student designs winning Christmas card

Paige Davis, a sixth grader at Triad Middle School in North Lewisburg, was the winner of Memorial Health’s 2017 Holiday Card design contest for students in the fifth and sixth grades. Paige received a $50 gift card from Memorial Health. Here Paige is shown with her mother Jessica Dennison and her winning design. This is the tenth straight year for Memorial’s annual holiday card design contest with local schools.

