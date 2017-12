First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St. in Urbana, is hosting a breakfast with Santa on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are available in the church office and may be purchased at the door the morning of the breakfast for $5 per person. Children under 2 are free.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and a beverage. Parents will be able to take pictures of their child with Santa.