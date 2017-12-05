E-HEAP offers heating help through March

Are you or someone you know fighting to make ends meet? Struggling with your winter heating bills? Do you have a heating emergency?

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP) began November 1 and will run through March 31, 2018. Income eligibility is 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($43,050 per year for a household of four). E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households that are threatened with disconnection, already disconnected, or have less than 25% supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal. E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.

The following list includes those documents required for assistance

· All social security numbers for every household member

· Birthdates for every household member

· Must provide social security cards or birth certificates for all household members (proof of citizenship)

· Proof of any and ALL income received within the last 13 weeks for all household members

· All pages of your current electric and gas bill or bulk fuel vendor information

· If renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number

· Job and Family Services Case number

· If disabled, proof of disability

For appointments or information contact Bridges Community Action Partnership at 937-772-9164.