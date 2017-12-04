YMCA offering ‘second-half’ swim rates

The Champaign Family YMCA is offering youth swimmers the chance to compete in the second half of the organization’s Flying Fish Swim Team’s season at a reduced rate.

Registration is now open and swimmers can being practicing as early as Dec. 11, but interested athletes need to be fully registered and begin no later than Jan. 7.

Swimmers will compete in five invitationals and two duals, as well as Southwest Ohio YMCA Swim League Championships.

There will be parental meetings Dec. 6 at 5:15 p.m. and Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the YMCA for interested parties.

Email Greg Hower at ymca@ctcn.net or Chelsea Richardson at chelsear2083@gmail.com with questions.