MECHANICSBURG – Chris Fields will appear at Christmas in the Village in Mechanicsburg on Dec. 9. He will set up for the BuckIcon nonprofit organization that provides support for former Ohio State football players as well as football camps for underprivileged children. Fields will pose for photos and sign autographs for a donation. Merchandise will be for sale. He played for the Buckeyes as a wide receiver 2009-2013.

