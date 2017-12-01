Lady Knights load Puerto Rico donations

Volunteers from Urbana University’s women’s soccer team and their coaches load collected donations for the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund onto a truck on Monday. The donations will be shipped to Florida and from there to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria relief, an idea inspired by a UU student with family in one of the hardest hit parts of the island.

