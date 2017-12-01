Posted on by

Lady Knights load Puerto Rico donations


Volunteers from Urbana University’s women’s soccer team and their coaches load collected donations for the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund onto a truck on Monday. The donations will be shipped to Florida and from there to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria relief, an idea inspired by a UU student with family in one of the hardest hit parts of the island.


Volunteers from Urbana University’s women’s soccer team and their coaches load collected donations for the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund onto a truck on Monday. The donations will be shipped to Florida and from there to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria relief, an idea inspired by a UU student with family in one of the hardest hit parts of the island.

Volunteers from Urbana University’s women’s soccer team and their coaches load collected donations for the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund onto a truck on Monday. The donations will be shipped to Florida and from there to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria relief, an idea inspired by a UU student with family in one of the hardest hit parts of the island.
http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_Donations.jpgVolunteers from Urbana University’s women’s soccer team and their coaches load collected donations for the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund onto a truck on Monday. The donations will be shipped to Florida and from there to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria relief, an idea inspired by a UU student with family in one of the hardest hit parts of the island.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:28 pm |    

Sycamore House receives $2,500 donation

Sycamore House receives $2,500 donation
1:59 pm |    

No Shave nets money for Caring Kitchen

No Shave nets money for Caring Kitchen
1:42 pm
Updated: 1:46 pm. |    

CT Communications to collect mittens, hats, gloves, scarves for Caring Kitchen

CT Communications to collect mittens, hats, gloves, scarves for Caring Kitchen