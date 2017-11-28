Tour of Homes features 5 houses

Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series of five about the 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Cancer Assn. of Champaign County. Each article will feature one of the five homes on the tour. Pre-sale tickets are $10 at Urbana banks and credit unions. They will be available for $12 at each featured home during the tour.

Tour homes are the Bob and Tammy DelPico home at 445 E. Court St.; the Corey and Emily Huffman home at 227 W. Reynolds St.; the Mikola Neeld home at 217 E. Ward St.; the Gary and Shelly Reser home at 921 Bon Air Drive; and the John and Cindy Zugaro home at 945 Bon Air Drive.

For a chance to create a scene using the characters from the “Dennis the Menace” comic strip, purchase raffle tickets ($1 each, six for $5) at Urbana banks, the Chamber of Commerce and the Daily Citizen office prior to Tour day. CACC board members also have tickets to sell. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Tour of Homes.

John and Cindy Zugaro have lived in their current home on Bon Air Drive about a year. Before that they lived in Florida for several years. Prior to moving to Florida, they lived in another house on Bon Air Drive just a few blocks from their current home.

“The neighborhood is a nice neighborhood,” said John. “Most of the houses on this street were built in the late ‘50s into the ‘60s by Bodey & Sons Inc., which is a pretty big name in Urbana, and this house was built by John Bodey, one of the sons, in 1960.”

Since moving into the home the Zugaros have done extensive remodeling, including adding a new kitchen, an outdoor wooden pergola over the porch, an outdoor stone fireplace and two indoor fireplaces. John said that his wife plans to incorporate about 10 Christmas trees into the indoor decorations.

“We’re going to have quite a few artificial Christmas trees that we’re going to decorate in different colors,” he said. “My wife also has a collection of blue and white China pottery that we’re going to have on display.”

The Zugaros were approached by Neil Evans, Champaign County Cancer Association board member, about putting their home on the tour. John, who has received 44 treatments for prostate cancer at the Springfield Cancer Center, said that he jumped at the chance to support such a worthy cause.

John and Cindy Zugaro own this home at 945 Bon Air Drive. It is one of 5 homes on the 2017 Cancer Association of Champaign County Candlelight Tour of Homes on Dec. 2.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

