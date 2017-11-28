State auditor to speak at local GOP breakfast

The Champaign County Republican Christmas Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

A social gathering will begin at 8 a.m. and breakfast service will be at 9 a.m. The speaker will be state Auditor Dave Yost. Cost is $15 per person with RSVP or $20 at the door. This event is free to Century Club Members. RSVPs are requested by Dec. 1 to Robin Edwards at 937-933-4009 or robinedwards@woh.rr.com. Checks should be made out to Champaign County Republican Party and sent to P.O. Box 175, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Submitted story

Submitted by event planners.

Submitted by event planners.