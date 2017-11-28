DelPico home in Tour of Homes

Editor’s note: This is the first article in a series of five about the 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Cancer Assn. of Champaign County. Each article will feature one of the five homes on the tour. Pre-sale tickets are $12 at Urbana banks and credit unions. They will be available for $12 at each featured home during the tour.

Tour homes are the Bob and Tammy DelPico home at 445 E. Court St.; the Corey and Emily Huffman home at 227 W. Reynolds St.; the Mikola Neeld home at 217 E. Ward St.; the Gary and Shelly Reser home at 921 Bon Air Drive; and the John and Cindy Zugaro home at 945 Bon Air Drive.

For a chance to create a scene using the characters from the “Dennis the Menace” comic strip, purchase raffle tickets ($1 each, six for $5) at Urbana banks and credit unions and the Daily Citizen office prior to Tour day. CACC board members also have tickets to sell. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Tour of Homes.

Bob and Tammy DelPico are proud to showcase their home at 445 E. Court St. on this year’s Candlelight Tour of Homes.

“(We) are very happy to be able to open our home for such a wonderful organization,” Tammy said. “The Cancer Association of Champaign County helps so many people in so many ways. This is our way to give back.”

The DelPicos purchased their home in 2015. They said there wasn’t a lot they needed to do because the previous owners totally upgraded the house. The DelPicos have upgraded some lighting and refreshed painting.

The two-story home was built in 1900 and features 9-foot ceilings with original hardwood floors in the living room and dining room.

“(We) enjoyed decorating for the Candlelight Tour of Homes,” Tammy said “There are Christmas decorations throughout the home, which includes trees in every room.”

