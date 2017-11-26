Posted on by

Urbana lights Christmas Tree


Urbana Mayor Bill Bean thanked the carolers and made a few comments before lighting the Christmas Tree at Legacy Park on Monument Square, Nov. 24. A crowd of about 50 people crowded around him for the ceremony, and also enjoyed vendors such as Scmidt’s Sausage Truck, a Marco’s Pizza tent, N&H Kettle Corn, Boy Scouts of America selling hot chocolate and Top Knots of Bellefontaine selling hand knit aprons and hats.


Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

Polly Trenor conducts the Graham High School Varsity choir in some carols around Monument Square just before the Christmas Tree lighting.


Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

