Urbana lights Christmas Tree

Urbana Mayor Bill Bean thanked the carolers and made a few comments before lighting the Christmas Tree at Legacy Park on Monument Square, Nov. 24. A crowd of about 50 people crowded around him for the ceremony, and also enjoyed vendors such as Scmidt’s Sausage Truck, a Marco’s Pizza tent, N&H Kettle Corn, Boy Scouts of America selling hot chocolate and Top Knots of Bellefontaine selling hand knit aprons and hats.

Polly Trenor conducts the Graham High School Varsity choir in some carols around Monument Square just before the Christmas Tree lighting.