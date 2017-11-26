Mechanicsburg’s Christmas in the Village is Dec. 9

MECHANICSBURG – Our Towne Mechanicsburg is excited to announce details for this year’s Christmas in the Village, held as always on the second Saturday in December. This year’s big date is Dec. 9.

The 2017 festival returns all of the traditional favorite events, with activities throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg.

Many businesses in town will be offering specials and giveaways, while local churches host craft and baking activities. A flyer with all activities and times will be available around town leading up to and on Dec. 9.

Creative souls young and old are encouraged to create a gingerbread house for display downtown in December. This year’s event is not a contest, but rather a chance to display your house-making talents. Gingerbread houses should be made to fit approximately on a 10-inch by 14-inch base and can be dropped off at the library Dec. 2-7. All completed gingerbread houses will be on display at Hemisphere Coffee Roasters during Christmas in the Village. Call Heather at 740-501-0742 with questions.

This year’s parade will kick off at 2 p.m., with additional parade participants being sought. If you are interested in participating, or have parade questions, contact Dan at 614-579-2120 (call or text) or Daniel.Eck@ey.com.

The Historic Second Baptist Church will host performances and music throughout the day, including concerts by the Reynoldsburg Community Band and Mechanicsburg Marching Band.

And, Santa will also be available at the Library after the parade, so be sure to bring your kids – naughty or nice – and your own camera for photos.

The fantastic craft and vendor fair and basket raffle will return, with more vendors than ever. For craft vendors, volunteer opportunities or other questions, please call Tina at 614-584-2467 or Scott at 937-631-0228.

There will be plenty of food options, Christmas music, Christmas wagon rides, cookies and fun through the town and all day long, so dress warm and celebrate the holidays in Mechanicsburg!