Mechanicsburg Livestock Team excels

MECHANICSBURG – On October 25 and 26, the General Livestock at Mechanicsburg travelled to Indianapolis to compete at the National Finals. While there the team competed against 44 other teams from across the nation. The team had to then judge classes of livestock and give sets of reasons to a panel of judges on select classes. The team also had to judge keep/cull classes and take a written exam as well as completing a team activity. The team was honored with a silver rating at the contest and a 18th-place finish. Miranda Lauchard was awarded a gold individual rating while, Jake Ripley, Elly Schipfer, and Caleb Martin were awarded with a silver individual ratings.

Pictured from left are Kevin Neer, Miranda Lauchard, Caleb Martin,. Jake Ripley, Elly Schipfer and Dr. Tim Perks of Merck. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_livestock-copy.jpg Pictured from left are Kevin Neer, Miranda Lauchard, Caleb Martin,. Jake Ripley, Elly Schipfer and Dr. Tim Perks of Merck. Submitted photo

Information submitted by Kevin Neer Agriculture Education Teacher FFA Advisor Mechanicsburg High School

